“A simple sleeve or “capsule” for smartphones that’s made out of spacesuit-inspired materials designed to protect astronauts, the Phoozy is the brainchild of Kevin Conway, a NASCAR driver and Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Champion who got tired of ‘having my phone overheat and shut down when I was outside on a hot summer day or freeze when I was snowboarding,'” Carnoy reports. “The Phoozy has a Chromium Thermal Barrier Shell and SpaceTech Penetration Layer, as well as a bit of velcro to keep it closed at the top. The secret to that Chromium Thermal Barrier is that it reflects 90 percent of the sun’s energy.”
“The Phoozy isn’t waterproof exactly but it is buoyant, and if your phone falls in the water while wearing a Phoozy, it won’t sink (we did test it),” Carnoy reports. “Measuring 4 by 7 inches, it fits phones as large as the iPhone 7 Plus…”
MacDailyNews Take: It looks like a spacesuit! This is a great idea for boaters, skiers, snowboarders, beachgoers, etc.