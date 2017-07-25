“Apple has again expanded the reach of Apple TV’s universal search feature, adding a handful of new content providers, including Discovery Communications and Filmstruck,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac.

“Introduced with iOS 10, universal search makes finding content on your Apple TV easier than ever,” Bell reports. “In seconds, you can search for shows from all compatible providers, without having to open individual apps and perform multiple searches in each one.”

“Since universal search landed, Apple has been working to expand its reach — particularly in the U.S.,” Bell reports. “This week, the company added a handful of new providers, including those from Discovery Communications, like AHC GO, Destination America GO, and Discovery Life GO.”

