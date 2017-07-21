“But some YouTube users are reporting degraded video, saying that using a VPN service can bypass the Verizon throttling,” Brodkin reports. “‘We’ve been doing network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network,’ a Verizon spokesperson told Ars. ‘The testing should be completed shortly. The customer video experience was not affected.’ …Verizon told us that the video optimization limits are applied ‘the same whether you are tethered or not.'”
“Verizon appears to have changed course from an earlier statement that it passes along video in the same quality provided by the video service. ‘We deliver whatever the content provider gives us. We don’t manipulate the data,’ Verizon said when it introduced its new unlimited plan in February,” Brodkin reports. “We asked Verizon if the new video optimization is a change in policy… ‘We’re always looking for ways to optimize our network without impacting our customers’ experience,’ the company replied. Verizon provided no further details.”
MacDailyNews Take: Unhappy with Verizon? Vote with your feet!
