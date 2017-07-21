“Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix’s speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network,” Jon Brodkin reports for Ars Technica. “When contacted by Ars this morning, Verizon acknowledged using a new video optimization system but said it is part of a temporary test and that it did not affect the actual quality of video. The video optimization appears to apply both to unlimited and limited mobile plans.”

“But some YouTube users are reporting degraded video, saying that using a VPN service can bypass the Verizon throttling,” Brodkin reports. “‘We’ve been doing network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network,’ a Verizon spokesperson told Ars. ‘The testing should be completed shortly. The customer video experience was not affected.’ …Verizon told us that the video optimization limits are applied ‘the same whether you are tethered or not.'”

“Verizon appears to have changed course from an earlier statement that it passes along video in the same quality provided by the video service. ‘We deliver whatever the content provider gives us. We don’t manipulate the data,’ Verizon said when it introduced its new unlimited plan in February,” Brodkin reports. “We asked Verizon if the new video optimization is a change in policy… ‘We’re always looking for ways to optimize our network without impacting our customers’ experience,’ the company replied. Verizon provided no further details.”

