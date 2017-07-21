“Eyeing trains speeds of 600 km per hour, the government is working with global technology firms like Apple to help take Indian railways to the next level, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Friday,” PTI reports.

“”You can yourself imagine how much travelling time this will save.” Sharing plans for the future, Prabhu said the government had six-eight months ago called major technology developers working on increasing train speeds to more than 600 km per hour,” PTI reports. “‘We are already working with companies like Apple… technology will not only be imported in India but will be co- developed in India,’ Prabhu said.”

“Apple is determined to increase its presence in India and has made (and is making) a range of investments to enable it to grow its business there,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“It is not especially clear how Apple will be able to help develop solutions to enhance train speeds as this isn’t one of the company’s key skills,” Evans writes. “However, mobile devices and the implications of software on transportation are key areas of interest to the company.”

