“Apple has released an important new security patch as part of its latest iOS update to stop hackers from breaking into your iPhone or iPad,” Harry Pettit reports for The Daily Mail. “The firm has fixed a bug that let cyber criminals take over Apple devices via Wi-Fi.”

“If hackers were to get hold of a phone through the glitch, they could access private messages and pictures,” Pettit reports. “In order to avoid a nasty cyber attack, iPhone and iPad users are being urged to update their phones’ software as soon as possible. The iOS 10.3.3 update fixes several vulnerabilities as well as the Wi-Fi bug.”

“The glitch would have let attackers access and alter the devices’ Broadcom Wi-Fi chip, which could let them snatch control of the device,” Pettit reports. “Many smartphones use these chips to connect to Wi-Fi, including devices from Google, Samsung, HTC and Apple. The bug, known as CVE-2017-9417, was first publicised in an Android security bulletin earlier this month. Smartphone firms have since scrambled to patch the security flaw to stop any would-be hackers from taking over customers’ devices. Generally, the bug affects Broadcom’s BCM4354, 4358, and 4359 chips.”

MacDailyNews Take: If you haven't updated your iPhones and iPads to iOS 10.3.3, do so as soon as possible!

