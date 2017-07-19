Jul 19, 2017 - 03:17 PM UTC — AAPL: 151.10 (+1.02, +0.68%) | NASDAQ: 6381.3975 (+37.0923, +0.58%)
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
“Apple today released iOS 10.3.3 to the public following several weeks of beta testing with six betas provided to developers and public beta testers. iOS 10.3.3 comes more than two months after the launch of iOS 10.3.2, a minor bug fix update,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.
“No outward-facing changes or features were discovered during the short beta testing period,” Clover reports, “so it appears iOS 10.3.3 focuses on bug fixes, security enhancements, and other minor improvements, much like iOS 10.3.2.
