Apple today released watchOS 3.2.3 whcih includes improvements and bug fixes.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

To get the update, use the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to My Watch > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

To install this update, make sure your Apple Watch is:
• in range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi
• charged at least 50%

Do not restart Apple Watch or remove it from its charger until the update completes.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!