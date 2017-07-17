“Messaging apps dominate the top charts of the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Despite there being dozens of different apps in the category, many of them have managed to garner millions of users,” AFTVnews reports. “It appears as though Amazon wants a piece of the action and is working on their own stand-alone messaging app called Anytime.”

“Amazon has begun surveying customers about a new messaging service to gauge which features are most important to users,” AFTVnews reports. “It’s unclear how far along the new service is, but one customer said the survey seemed to imply it was a ready product.”

“Based on the images I’ve been provided, Anytime by Amazon seems to be an all-in-one feature rich service that could even rival social networks,” AFTVnews reports. “The focus seems to be messaging, including voice and video calls, but there’s also mention of photo sharing with @mentions, as well as filters for photos and video with “special effects and masks.” Anytime will also provide tasks that can be done in groups, like playing games, listening to music, and ordering food.”

“As is to be expected, Anytime by Amazon would work across both desktop and mobile devices, including both Android and iPhone,” AFTVnews reports. “There’s no indication how far along the service is or when we could expect it to launch.”

