“Amazon has begun surveying customers about a new messaging service to gauge which features are most important to users,” AFTVnews reports. “It’s unclear how far along the new service is, but one customer said the survey seemed to imply it was a ready product.”
“Based on the images I’ve been provided, Anytime by Amazon seems to be an all-in-one feature rich service that could even rival social networks,” AFTVnews reports. “The focus seems to be messaging, including voice and video calls, but there’s also mention of photo sharing with @mentions, as well as filters for photos and video with “special effects and masks.” Anytime will also provide tasks that can be done in groups, like playing games, listening to music, and ordering food.”
“As is to be expected, Anytime by Amazon would work across both desktop and mobile devices, including both Android and iPhone,” AFTVnews reports. “There’s no indication how far along the service is or when we could expect it to launch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Amazon’s materials claim: “Works everywhere. Chat seamlessly across desktop and mobile, iPhone or Android.”
If successful – big IF, as messaging apps need critical mass for success – Amazon’s entry could finally force the release of Apple’s Message for Android.
