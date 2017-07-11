“A lot of software from Apple and other companies monitors activity, and devotes different amounts of CPU processing to tasks depending on what’s happening in the foreground and what’s idle,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “This can wind up being a problem.”

“Some software also monitors CPU activity levels,” Fleishman writes. “So one task might see an idle computer based on user interaction and grab CPU power; another, seeing CPU usage has gone sky high backs off, even though no user is working on the machine! Check settings in non-Apple software to see if you can tune idle state and CPU availability relationships.”

“Third, you should check whether App Nap is a culprit,” Fleishman writes. “If you want to test whether App Nap is at fault, you can disable the feature without causing problems.”

