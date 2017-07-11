“Some software also monitors CPU activity levels,” Fleishman writes. “So one task might see an idle computer based on user interaction and grab CPU power; another, seeing CPU usage has gone sky high backs off, even though no user is working on the machine! Check settings in non-Apple software to see if you can tune idle state and CPU availability relationships.”
“Third, you should check whether App Nap is a culprit,” Fleishman writes. “If you want to test whether App Nap is at fault, you can disable the feature without causing problems.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s description of App Nap in macOS Sierra:
App Nap helps you save power when you’re working with multiple apps at the same time. macOS can tell when an app is completely hidden behind other windows, and if that app isn’t currently doing something for you, such as playing music, downloading a file, or checking email. If the app is hidden or not doing something, macOS slows the app down. As soon as you start using the app again, it instantly shifts back to full speed.