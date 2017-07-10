“It’s been widely discussed that Apple is moving to an OLED display, although the timing depends on who you ask. It appears that the highest end device to be launched later this year will feature OLED panels, but the supply of this key device part has been questioned. Apple watcher John Gruber recently stated that the company may have trouble making 40 million of these OLED devices a quarter, which will send the smartphone’s price soaring,” Maurer writes. “Here’s part of his piece: ‘If Apple really is facing supply constraints due to new OLED panels and possible troubles with a new fingerprint reader, then he thinks that Apple will start the iPhone 8 at $1,199 with 64GB or storage, or even as much as $1,249. A 256GB model would start at $1,299 or as much as $1,399.'”
“That would certainly provide a level of differentiation that I discussed in my prior Apple article, between the likely new 7s, 7s Plus, and 8,” Maurer writes. “However, I think it would really push a number of consumers away, because even on a 24-month installment plan you’re talking about $50 a month just for the phone, not counting your calling/text/data plan”
MacDailyNews Take: The “iPhone 8” (or “iPhone X” or “iPhone Pro”) is Apple’s flagship, premium iPhone. It should be priced as such.
Customers who are looking for lower prices can simply opt for iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus or even the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, which are likely to stick around as the entry-level models through late 2018, just as the 6s and 6s Plus are today, or get the iPhone SE, of course.
As we wrote back in February: Our Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units with 3 GB RAM each cost $969 plus tax, so $1,000+ for a loaded “iPhone X” with 4+ GB of RAM would certainly not be surprising.
And when did Apple say they were looking to “gain market share” in the smartphone market overall?
(Yes, in places like India they are looking to sell more iPhones, but Apple simply doesn’t worship at the Church of Market Share. They’re in – and winning handily – a totally different race.)
