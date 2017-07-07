“For many people, especially those in New York right now dealing with various public transportation nightmares, traveling by train can be an excruciating experience,” Lauren Messman reports for Vice. “The threat of train derailments, delays, or stumbling upon a gruesome wildlife scene can become even more unbearable when you’re also lugging around 35 pounds of luggage.”

“But not for one heroic woman in the UK who upgraded her train experience by setting up her very own home office in a moving car, an act that caught the attention of a few fellow (possibly jealous) passengers,” Messman reports. “On Tuesday, Austin, Texas, native David Hill snapped a picture of the ambitious mystery woman on his Virgin London-bound train, who, rather than pull out a laptop, set up a full desktop iMac, complete with mouse and keyboard.”

A lady has brought her iMac onto the train! Has she not heard of a laptop?? wtf!!! pic.twitter.com/zC3wNw7Yhv — David Hill (@davidhill_co) July 4, 2017

MacDailyNews Take: Wha? Interns: TTK! ASAP!

