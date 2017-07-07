“As with any tech that’s shiny and new, my favorite thing to do is to try to see what cool things I can do with it beyond the supported features,” Anthony Casella writes for iMore. “Apple released an eGPU dev kit that runs on macOS High Sierra beta to promote development of VR applications on the HTC Vive so that developers will have their apps ready to go once macOS High Sierra is ready to launch.”

“I tried to see what I could get away with with as little tweaking as possible,” Casella writes, “knowing that I could be completely wasting my time using the enclosure beyond the supported features outlined in Apple’s release notes.”

“Can you change the GPU to a more powerful one?” Casella writes. “Not yet.”

