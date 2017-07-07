“What gains are to be had by adding an eGPU to the 2017 iMac 5K?” rob-ART morgan asks for Bare Feats.

“If you are using your iMac 5K to edit video with DaVinci Resolve, you can get a big boost with 1080p playback with Noise Reduction by adding an eGPU with a secondary GPU,” morgan writes. “However, there is little to be gained with playback or export of RED 4K/5K video since the on-the-fly decoding of RED is CPU intensive.”

“LuxMark results reveal the potential of apps that can use multiple GPUs to render OpenCL based projects,” morgan writes. “Ditto for Blender. And the only way to add a second or third GPU on your iMac 5K or MacBook Pro is with an eGPU box.”

