“New surveillance video shows the chaotic and terrifying scene inside an Apple store as gunfire erupted in a mall in New York state, causing shoppers and workers to scramble for their lives,” Enjoli Francis reports for ABC News. “The Albany District Attorney’s Office released the Nov. 12, 2016, video, which captured the scene from inside and outside the store at the Crossgates Mall in Albany.”

“In the video people are falling over each other, hiding under tables and running to safety,” Francis reports. “One woman nearly caused a stroller carrying a child to flip over.”

Francis reports, “According to authorities, ‘Multiple accounts of shots fired near a crowded area of the mall near the Apple Store were reported to law enforcement. At the time of the incident there were thousands of patrons and employees present at the mall. The incident happened just yards away from ‘Santa Land,’ where multiple families were lined up to take holiday photos.”

“On Friday, Tasheem Maeweather, 20, of Albany, was sentenced to 3.5 years to seven years in prison for first-degree reckless endangerment in the incident,” Francis reports.

Maeweather “was already doing up to nine years in prison for a 2015 drug conviction and subsequent probation violation,” Jim Franco reports for Spotlight News. “The two sentences are to run consecutively.”



