“Don’t call it a comeback. The company is at pains to state that the turtleneck, designed by Miyake protégé Yusuke Takahashi with a trimmer silhouette and higher shoulders than the original, isn’t a reissue,” Patterson reports. “And even if the garment were a straight-up imitation, its importance as a cultural artifact is more about the inimitable way Jobs wore it.”
“For Jobs, this way of dressing was a kind of consolation prize after employees at Apple Inc. resisted his attempts to create a company uniform,” Patterson reports. “This left Jobs to contrive a uniform for himself, and he drew his daily wardrobe from a closet stocked with Levis 501s, New Balance 991s, and stacks of black mock turtlenecks — about 100 in total — supplied by Miyake.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly aptly named, although, for some, the price tag surely carries with it a modicum of excitement.