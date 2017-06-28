“Qualcomm has demonstrated a working under-display fingerprint reader, lending confidence to the idea that Apple will have its own version ready for the iPhone 8,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “So far, the idea of embedding a fingerprint reader into the display of a device has been the stuff of patents and promises. The sensor demonstrated by Qualcomm works under 800 micrometers of glass… It can also work through metal.”

“CNET notes that the sensor can do more than read a fingerprint,” Lovejoy writes. “Since the new fingerprint sensors will use ultrasonic scanning, they’ll also be able to pick up a person’s heartbeat and blood flow as an extra measure of security… Qualcomm’s timings suggest that the technology will appear in the first Android phones from early next year, meaning Apple could be first to market if the iPhone 8 does indeed have the rumored embedded fingerprint reader. The sensor uses ultrasonic imaging, which Apple has previously described as ‘the most accurate finger-scanning technology.’ Apple has at least two patents on its approach to this.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will lead here, as usual. SEE ALSO:

Apple has been in talks with BOE which patented displays with integrated fingerprint recognition – May 25, 2017

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]