“Today a new patent application from BOE was discovered that describes a display with integrated fingerprint authentication and oddly points directly at Apple’s iPhone 5S as an example of the old way of using fingerprint ID,” Purcher reports. “Is this one of the reasons why Apple is in talks with BOE?”

Purcher reports, “BOE Technology Group’s patent application 20170147850 that was published today by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was originally filed back in September 2015.”

Read more and see the patent application illustrations in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We hope to see Touch ID integrated into displays ASAP – hopefully this September! We’d certainly love to have that on our Apple Watch Series 3 units, too.

