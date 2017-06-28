Objective Development Software GmbH has released the public beta of Little Snitch 4.

Welcome to the Public Beta of Little Snitch 4. We are very excited to provide you with a first look at our new major version of Little Snitch.

Enjoy a completely redesigned Network Monitor with map view for visualizing network connections based on their geographic location, a new, improved Silent Mode, an option to minimize the connection alert to defer decisions about pending connections, improved hostname based filtering accuracy using Deep Packet Inspection, and much more.

What’s New:

• Overall modernized design of all UI components

• Completely redesigned Network Monitor with map view for visualizing worldwide network connections based on their geographic location

• Research Assistant accessible from Network Monitor and Little Snitch Configuration

• New, redesigned Silent Mode

• Connection alert can be minimized to defer the decision whether to allow or deny a connection

• Improved DNS name based traffic filtering using Deep Packet Inspection

• Code signature secured filter rules

• Improved working with profiles

• Automatic Silent Mode Switching

• Priority Rules

• Managed Rules

• Touch Bar Support

More info and download link here.