Welcome to the Public Beta of Little Snitch 4. We are very excited to provide you with a first look at our new major version of Little Snitch.
Enjoy a completely redesigned Network Monitor with map view for visualizing network connections based on their geographic location, a new, improved Silent Mode, an option to minimize the connection alert to defer decisions about pending connections, improved hostname based filtering accuracy using Deep Packet Inspection, and much more.
What’s New:
• Overall modernized design of all UI components
• Completely redesigned Network Monitor with map view for visualizing worldwide network connections based on their geographic location
• Research Assistant accessible from Network Monitor and Little Snitch Configuration
• New, redesigned Silent Mode
• Connection alert can be minimized to defer the decision whether to allow or deny a connection
• Improved DNS name based traffic filtering using Deep Packet Inspection
• Code signature secured filter rules
• Improved working with profiles
• Automatic Silent Mode Switching
• Priority Rules
• Managed Rules
• Touch Bar Support
More info and download link here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy, too!