“Such devices would make an attractive purchase for customers disappointed with the relatively incremental improvements of recent smartphones,” Mickle writes. “But analysts say that such a plan also has big risks for Apple, including the possibility of a higher price tag that could dampen demand, trickier manufacturing requirements and the added complexity of forecasting and marketing a third model.”
“Challenges with some upcoming iPhone hardware features have stoked concerns about potential for delays this year specifically for the 10th-anniversary handset. Several analysts say they expect it to be several weeks late because of challenges related to a new type of fingerprint-verification technology. Apple also is running into problems with a lamination process during the device’s assembly, multiple analysts have reported,” Mickle writes. “‘If they lose just one week, that’s big numbers in terms of volume and a lot of revenue and a lot of angst,’ Dan Panzica, a supply-chain analyst at IHS Markit who follows Apple closely.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More ginned-up faux “concern.” Apple and the iPhone will be just fine, as usual.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz,” “Dan K.,” and “David E.” for the heads up.]