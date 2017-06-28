“For the iPhone’s 10th birthday, Apple Inc. is giving itself a big new challenge,” Tripp Mickle writes for The Wall Street Journal. “Maintaining its usual secrecy about product plans, Apple is widely expect later this year to announce three iPhones instead of the usual two—updated versions of the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as well as a 10th-anniversary iPhone with a different display and new features like wireless charging and facial-recognition technology.”

“Such devices would make an attractive purchase for customers disappointed with the relatively incremental improvements of recent smartphones,” Mickle writes. “But analysts say that such a plan also has big risks for Apple, including the possibility of a higher price tag that could dampen demand, trickier manufacturing requirements and the added complexity of forecasting and marketing a third model.”

“Challenges with some upcoming iPhone hardware features have stoked concerns about potential for delays this year specifically for the 10th-anniversary handset. Several analysts say they expect it to be several weeks late because of challenges related to a new type of fingerprint-verification technology. Apple also is running into problems with a lamination process during the device’s assembly, multiple analysts have reported,” Mickle writes. “‘If they lose just one week, that’s big numbers in terms of volume and a lot of revenue and a lot of angst,’ Dan Panzica, a supply-chain analyst at IHS Markit who follows Apple closely.”

MacDailyNews Take: More ginned-up faux “concern.” Apple and the iPhone will be just fine, as usual.

