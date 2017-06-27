“This is a big deal and Cook’s appearance at the show confirms the growing bond between the two firms – and confirms (all over again) that Apple is resolute in its determination to transform enterprise IT infrastructure,” Evans writes. “Cook even cited the ‘deeper partnership’ with Cisco.”
“As I understand it, both Apple and Cisco are building on the inherent iOS platform’s security advantages, introducing the added protections enterprise users need to survive in an age of increasingly complex cyberattacks,” Evans writes. “It seems to me there is no longer any credible way to dismiss Apple as a viable choice for enterprise IT.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: There are few things sweeter than the well-deserved Apple comeuppance that the dwindling number of IT Doofuses worldwide have been experiencing in recent years.
SEE ALSO:
Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at Cisco Live, blasts Android’s shoddy security – June 26, 2017