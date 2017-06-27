“Apple is on course to become the most secure platform provider in the modern enterprise, and Cisco is helping this happen,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “‘If your enterprise and company is using Cisco and Apple the combination should make the [cybersecurity] insurance cost significantly less for you than it would if you were using some other personal network side and the other operating system in the mobile area,’ Apple CEO, Tim Cook, told Cisco Live.”

“This is a big deal and Cook’s appearance at the show confirms the growing bond between the two firms – and confirms (all over again) that Apple is resolute in its determination to transform enterprise IT infrastructure,” Evans writes. “Cook even cited the ‘deeper partnership’ with Cisco.”

“As I understand it, both Apple and Cisco are building on the inherent iOS platform’s security advantages, introducing the added protections enterprise users need to survive in an age of increasingly complex cyberattacks,” Evans writes. “It seems to me there is no longer any credible way to dismiss Apple as a viable choice for enterprise IT.”

