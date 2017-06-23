“Next month, Hollywood will honor itself again as the Emmy nominations are announced,” The Entertainment Oracle writes for Seeking Alpha. “I bring this up because it because as of late the awards races have been dominated by the likes of streamers such as Netflix, Amazon and likely this year Hulu. However, in the next year or two, it finally looks like Apple could join the mix – and that’s news investors have been waiting for.”

“Of course, this stop/start by Apple in the TV realm is nothing new,” TEO writes, “so it again begs the question: What’s new that will make a difference this time?”

“The answer has to do with a new acquisition, but this time it’s not a ‘what,’ but a ‘who,'” TEO writes. “Apple just recently hired away Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht from Sony to come lead its worldwide video programming. That is the biggest step yet the company has taken to solidify its future in TV.”

“To compete in the streaming market, you need infrastructure and content” TEO writes. “Apple has proven it can do infrastructure, but the company has yet to prove it can do content. This hiring speaks to that, and investors should get the meaning loud and clear.”

Read more in the full article here.