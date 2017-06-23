“Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera published a headline today that translates to “‘the bill that could ban the iPhone in Italy,'” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “”

“The bill in question, Senate Act 2484, is aimed at ensuring Italians have open access to software, content, and services,” Rossignol reports. “The portion of the bill potentially relevant to Apple essentially says that users should have the right to download any software, whether proprietary or open source, on any platform.”

“The bill was introduced last year by Stefano Quintarelli, an Italian entrepreneur and member of the Scelta Civica political party in Italy,” Rossignol reports. “The bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July 2016, and it now must be approved by the Senate of the Republic, within Italy’s parliamentary government.”

