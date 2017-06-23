“The 24-floor residential tower block, devoted to social housing, caught fire overnight on 14th June after a fridge-freezer burst into flames,” Lovejoy reports. “Design features that should ensure a fire is contained within a single apartment for 60 minutes somehow failed, and the fire spread, aided by flammable cladding on the exterior of the building.”
Lovejoy reports, “The prominent link opens in iTunes, where you can listen to a charity single intended to raise money for survivors and families of those lost in the fire.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: The song is “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and features the likes of Roger Daltry, James Blunt, Robbie Williams, and many others.