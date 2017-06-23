“As it often does after a disaster, Apple is inviting website visitors to contribute to a fundraising appeal – this time for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which 79 people are either confirmed or presumed to have lost their lives,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“The 24-floor residential tower block, devoted to social housing, caught fire overnight on 14th June after a fridge-freezer burst into flames,” Lovejoy reports. “Design features that should ensure a fire is contained within a single apartment for 60 minutes somehow failed, and the fire spread, aided by flammable cladding on the exterior of the building.”

Lovejoy reports, “The prominent link opens in iTunes, where you can listen to a charity single intended to raise money for survivors and families of those lost in the fire.”

