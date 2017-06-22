“Recent reports form Forbes and Apple blog 9to5Mac suggest that the next iPhone, likely called the iPhone 8 (or perhaps the iPhone X), will feature a smaller body than its predecessors, but a far larger screen,” Murphy writes. “A video of a purported dummy version of the phone, shared with 9to5Mac and in line earlier leaks, hint that it will have two rear-facing cameras (arranged vertically instead of horizontally as they are on the iPhone 7 Plus) and no home button or fingerprint sensors.”
“It seems the new phone will have a larger screen, but in a smaller package,” Murphy writes. “All of these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt — they’re just that, rumors. But Apple would likely be looking to produce a show-stopping device for this year…”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s been a long time, in tech terms, since the current design debuted with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on September 19, 2014. Three generations of iPhones looking pretty much the same is too long (at least our current iPhone 7 Plus units in Jet Black stand apart somewhat).