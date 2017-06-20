“Microsoft shipped a new edition of Windows 10 last week, preinstalled on its… new Surface Laptop,” Ed Bott writes for ZDNet. “How did reviewers react to Windows 10 S? Spoiler alert: They hated it. They really, really hated it.”

“Microsoft debuted its first true laptop last week,” Bott writes. “Microsoft chose to debut a new edition of Windows with the Surface Laptop, and the same reviewers who loved its elegant design and performance were almost uniformly scathing in their rejection of the brand-new Windows 10 S.”

“And rightly so,” Bott writes. “Whoever made the decision to debut Windows 10 S on this particular piece of hardware was not thinking clearly.”

MacDailyNews Take: A Microsoft employee not thinking clearly? What else is new?

Bott writes, “I can certainly envision customers who would benefit from a laptop running Windows 10 S. I’d love to hand it to a nontechnical user who just wants to use Office, browse the web, and never have to worry about browser hijackers and ransomware.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah. Those customers are called iPad owners. The smart ones, that is.

Bott writes, “But the idea that you’re going to get through four years of college without ever being asked to install a conventional Windows desktop app is laughable.”

Read more in the full article here.