“The MacBook Air has been such a hit for Apple the past few years that even Microsoft is making one,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Starting at $999, the Surface Laptop sure looks good – it’s got a MacBook Air price, a wedge shape, weighs 2.76 pounds, the latest Intel core i5 processor, and a high-resolution display.”

“Given that Apple hasn’t updated the MacBook Air in ages, the Surface Laptop attacks Apple at a vulnerable spot right in the midst of a product transition,” Snell writes. “Well played by Microsoft, but if you look a bit closer it sure looks like Apple’s got the Surface Laptop surrounded.”

