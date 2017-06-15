“The two statistics mentioned above will both come about as a result of ‘efficiencies driven by AI in CRM,’ the report found,” Forrest reports. “And, if one includes indirect obs, the number of jobs added by AI jumps to 2 million. ‘This is a net-positive figure in that it includes an estimate of jobs lost to automation from AI,’ according to the report.”
“The big takeaway from this research is the idea that AI will create more jobs than it displaces,” Forrest reports. “This stands in stark contrast to other research, such as that from MIT economist Erik Brynjolfsson, that suggests AI and automation will replace more jobs that it will create. Other, more dire, claims state that there’s a 50% chance that AI will outperform humans in every job in just 45 years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Either way or even right down the middle, it’s a Brave New World.
SEE ALSO:
Woz: Robots won’t soon take over most jobs – May 23, 2017