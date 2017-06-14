“Here at Mac Gamer HQ, we spend a lot of time talking about how great the gaming situation is on the Mac,” Mac Gamer HQ writes. “But this year, oh boy, it could go down as theReally.”

“The release of MacOS 10.12.4 in April seems to have provided the Metal upgrade developers needed to finish some of the top ports,” Mac Gamer HQ writes. “Within weeks of its release, we saw F1 2016, Total War: Warhammer and Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy released, and that promises more exciting releases for the next several months.”

Mac Gamer HQ writes, “In all honesty, the list of games released in the first four-plus months of the year would make a pretty good year-end list; add in the titles we know or strongly suspect are coming during the rest of the year and our list of Best Mac Games 2017 gets truly impressive.”

Mac Gamer HQ’s 30 Best Mac Games of 2017 here.