“The new versions include a new library of 500 professionally drawn shapes, more efficient auto-correction and text replacement options, added stock and currency features, improved language support, and more,” Potuck reports.
Potuck reports, “Today’s release follows a stability and performance improvement release last April.”
Full article with release notes for each new version here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple continues their strong efforts on iWork!
Apple’s iWork easily does everything we need (of course, we’re all-Apple here, so iWork offers seamless continuity across all of our devices).
SEE ALSO:
Apple updates iWork’s Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for macOS and iOS – April 25, 2017
Apple makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork apps for Mac and iOS devices free for all users – April 18, 2017
Apple iWork vs. Microsoft Office vs. Google G Suite: Your iPad can largely function like a laptop – February 23, 2017