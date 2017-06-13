“Apple released updates to its iWork suite for macOS today,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“The new versions include a new library of 500 professionally drawn shapes, more efficient auto-correction and text replacement options, added stock and currency features, improved language support, and more,” Potuck reports.

Potuck reports, “Today’s release follows a stability and performance improvement release last April.”

Congratulations to my team and everyone for a great new iWork release! https://t.co/JEPB94ML8A — JivaDeVoe (@JivaDeVoe) June 13, 2017

