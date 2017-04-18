“iMovie, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, and GarageBand for both Mac and iOS devices have been updated and are now listed in the App Store for free,” Clover reports. “Apple’s iWork page has not yet been updated and continues to say that customers will only be able to download Pages, Keynote, and Numbers after purchasing an eligible Mac or iOS device, but new wording may be added shortly following the price drop.”
“Apple has been offering these apps for free to new Mac and iOS device owners since 2013,” Clover reports, “but dropping the price to free for all users makes it less confusing and opens up downloads for those who have not recently made a new device purchase.”
More info, including direct links for all of the apps, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good to see Apple simplifying what could be a confusing situation for some users regarding these important apps.