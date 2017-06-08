“The 12-inch MacBook is Apple’s thinnest laptop, measuring 0.52 by 11.04 by 7.74 inches (HWD), and weighing 2.03 pounds,” Santo Domingo writes. “The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a bit larger, at 0.59 by 11.97 by 8.36 inches and 3.02 pounds.”
“Both come with 8GB of RAM (configurable up to 16GB), but they differ on storage. The MacBook comes with a 256GB SSD, while the MacBook Pro comes with half that,” Santo Domingo writes. “Both systems have bright and clear IPS screens, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro has an advantage in screen size, resolution (2,560 by 1,600 versus 2,304 by 1,440), brightness (500 nits versus 300 nits), and DCI-P3 color gamut (the 12-inch MacBook has standard sRGB color).”
MacDailyNews Take: For us, for our road machines, we want the smallest, lightest possible solution, so our choice is actually between the MacBook and now, with iOS 11’s Multi-Touch Drag and Drop and Files app, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Or maybe we should give up a bit of weight and size savings in exchange for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro? Decisions, decisions, decisions! Thanks to Apple’s excellent work on iOS 11, we now have many more options!