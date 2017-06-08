“Among the suprises in Apple’s WWDC Mac announcements — besides the fact that the MacBook Air lives on — was that the 12-inch Apple MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Pro now start at $1,299 in their respective base configurations,” Joel Santo Domingo writes for PC Magazine. “With a price difference eliminated and a Kaby Lake update, both are attractive options, but which laptop is the better buy for you?”

“The 12-inch MacBook is Apple’s thinnest laptop, measuring 0.52 by 11.04 by 7.74 inches (HWD), and weighing 2.03 pounds,” Santo Domingo writes. “The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a bit larger, at 0.59 by 11.97 by 8.36 inches and 3.02 pounds.”

“Both come with 8GB of RAM (configurable up to 16GB), but they differ on storage. The MacBook comes with a 256GB SSD, while the MacBook Pro comes with half that,” Santo Domingo writes. “Both systems have bright and clear IPS screens, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro has an advantage in screen size, resolution (2,560 by 1,600 versus 2,304 by 1,440), brightness (500 nits versus 300 nits), and DCI-P3 color gamut (the 12-inch MacBook has standard sRGB color).”

