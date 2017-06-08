“Apple CEO Tim Cook spent less than two minutes talking about Apple TV during the company’s WWDC keynote this week, but that was enough time for two revelations: First, Apple’s TV guide app now pulls in movies and shows from more than 50 streaming video sources,” Jared Newman writes for TechHive. “Second, Amazon Prime will become one of those sources when Amazon launches an Apple TV app later this year.”

“The TV app worked with 37 content sources at launch, and the list has grown by about 15 apps since,” Newman writes. “All of which makes the absence of Netflix ever more conspicuous. Although Netflix offers an Apple TV app, it doesn’t support Apple’s TV app.”

Newman writes, “Without the most popular subscription streaming service, Apple’s ambitious plan for a unified TV guide doesn’t feel complete.”

