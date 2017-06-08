“The TV app worked with 37 content sources at launch, and the list has grown by about 15 apps since,” Newman writes. “All of which makes the absence of Netflix ever more conspicuous. Although Netflix offers an Apple TV app, it doesn’t support Apple’s TV app.”
Newman writes, “Without the most popular subscription streaming service, Apple’s ambitious plan for a unified TV guide doesn’t feel complete.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV app has a long way to go before it fulfills Tim Cook’s laughably hyperbolic 2016 claim, “”“And now, with the TV app, there’s really no reason to watch TV anywhere else.”
But, we are happy we’ll be getting Amazon’s The Grand Tour on our Apple TVs (well, when there are 4K Apple TVs that can properly play it).
