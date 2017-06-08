“Apple may pride itself on offering its customers privacy and promising to protect their data, but in China, Apple’s own employees have been working against the company in a huge data theft scam,” Matthew Humphries reports for PC Magazine.

“According to the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), Chinese authorities have been investigating the data selling scam for months and 22 people have now been arrested across the Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Fujian provinces,” Humphries reports. “20 of those are Apple employees.”

“The scam involved using Apple’s own internal computer system and tools in order to collect the personal data of individual customers. This included names, phone numbers, Apple IDs, and every other bit of information Apple stores on its systems about individual owners/users of its devices and services,” Humphries reports. “One thing that remains unclear is whether the data stolen belonged to Chinese customers or includes records of users in other countries.”

Read more in the full article here.