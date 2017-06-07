“As has become standard, Apple executives Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller sat down with John Gruber on his podcast “The Talk Show” [yesterday] evening following Apple’s WWDC keynote,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “During the interview, Schiller and Federighi dove deeper into some of the news from yesterday’s jam packed keynote, which Schiller quipped was 3 and a half hours long at first draft.”

“In regards to the new iMac Pro that Apple showed off, Schiller explained that Apple believes there is a market for those who want pro-level specs in an all-in-one body,” Miller reports. “Schiller concluded by reiterating Apple’s commitment to the Mac, saying it will ‘keep the Mac at the forefront.'”

“Speaking on the iPad Pro, Federighi and Schiller explained one of the biggest selling points about the new models are the displays,” Miller reports. “Schiller also explained the need for the Files app, saying that pro users need a filesystem while others don’t. When asked to compare the HomePod to the iPod Hi-Fi, Schiller said that sometimes you have to do things over again to get it right.”

