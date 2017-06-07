“In regards to the new iMac Pro that Apple showed off, Schiller explained that Apple believes there is a market for those who want pro-level specs in an all-in-one body,” Miller reports. “Schiller concluded by reiterating Apple’s commitment to the Mac, saying it will ‘keep the Mac at the forefront.'”
“Speaking on the iPad Pro, Federighi and Schiller explained one of the biggest selling points about the new models are the displays,” Miller reports. “Schiller also explained the need for the Files app, saying that pro users need a filesystem while others don’t. When asked to compare the HomePod to the iPod Hi-Fi, Schiller said that sometimes you have to do things over again to get it right.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple seems to have relearned* a valuable lesson about keeping an eye on the Mac and the importance of satisfying their highest-end, most-influential Mac users. That is very good news, indeed.
*This isn’t the first time Apple has wandered off into the weeds with the Mac.