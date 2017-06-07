“Apple isn’t messing around when it comes to laptops and desktops anymore,” Daniel Howley writes for Yahoo Finance. “The company, which has long been criticized for not updating its MacBook and Mac line of products to match competitors, made that clear on Monday at its massive Worldwide Developers Conference.”

“CEO Tim Cook and company revealed sweeping performance improvements to its MacBook, MacBook Pro and iMac lines, as well as an all-new iMac Pro for professional[s],” Howley writes. “In other words, Apple is finally taking the desktop and laptop seriously again.”

“Apple left its last-generation Mac Pro out in the cold for so long it seemed like the company might never give its most powerful desktop any meaningful improvements,” Howley writes. “But the company threw that doubt out the window at WWDC with the debut of the iMac Pro. A beastly machine, the all-in-one Pro packs a 27-inch 5K resolution Retina display and can be outfitted with an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, 128GB of RAM and a 4TB solid-state drive. Those numbers are just ludicrous.”

