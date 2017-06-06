“Former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday stopped by Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference for a ‘fireside chat’ with CEO Tim Cook,” Bob Redell reports for NBC Bay Area.

“Obama, accompanied by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, took to the stage to chat with developers about the roll technology can play in ’empowering people from all walks of life to make the world a better place,'” Redell reports. “The former first lady talked about life after the White House and delivered some comforting advice on how to deal with fear. ‘If we let [fear] consume us then we don’t move,’ she said.”

Redell reports, “The talk was closed to the public and was not be live streamed or broadcasted, according to Apple.”



