“She joins the company from Apple, where she was the global head of consumer marketing for Apple Music & iTunes,” Aswad reports. “According to a statement from Uber, she will be ‘charged with helping build a deeper, more meaningful connection between Uber and its customers.'”
Aswad reports, “Her new role makes a high-profile statement for Uber, which has faced accusations of sexual harassment from female employees in recent months.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good luck at Uber, Boz!
