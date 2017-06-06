“Uber announced Tuesday that Bozoma Saint John has joined the company as its new Chief Brand Officer,” Jem Aswad reports for Variety.

“She joins the company from Apple, where she was the global head of consumer marketing for Apple Music & iTunes,” Aswad reports. “According to a statement from Uber, she will be ‘charged with helping build a deeper, more meaningful connection between Uber and its customers.'”

Aswad reports, “Her new role makes a high-profile statement for Uber, which has faced accusations of sexual harassment from female employees in recent months.”



Read more in the full article here.