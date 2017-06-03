“Saint John was head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music (and predecessor Beats Music),” Fried reports.
Fried reports, “Her exit also comes shortly after Apple shifted former HR head Denise Young Smith to a new role as VP of diversity and inclusion.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck in your future endeavors, Ms. Saint John!
