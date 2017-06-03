“Bozoma Saint John, the Apple executive who garnered significant attention for her demo at last year’s worldwide developer conference, plans to leave the company,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“Saint John was head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music (and predecessor Beats Music),” Fried reports.

Fried reports, “Her exit also comes shortly after Apple shifted former HR head Denise Young Smith to a new role as VP of diversity and inclusion.”



