Apple today unveiled a slew of new hardware and software at WWDC 2017 in San Jose, California.

From the all-new HomePod smart speaker to new iPad Pros that, according to our own SteveJack, finally realize the potential of the iPad, to the insanely powerful all-new iMac Pro (coming in December), to macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, and more, it was quite the jam-packed keynote address!

During the presentation, Apple played a number of videos which you can see below: