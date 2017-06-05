From the all-new HomePod smart speaker to new iPad Pros that, according to our own SteveJack, finally realize the potential of the iPad, to the insanely powerful all-new iMac Pro (coming in December), to macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, and more, it was quite the jam-packed keynote address!
During the presentation, Apple played a number of videos which you can see below:
MacDailyNews Take: We think the new iPad Pro and iOS 11 just might have obviated the need for having MacBooks in our backpacks, but we’re fairly sure we’ll be working hard to come up with some weak excuses to put off the inevitable and get our new 12-inch MacBooks. But, seriously, maybe not. With those new iPad Pros,the new iOS 11 Dock, multitasking, Multi-Touch Drag and Drop, and the new Files app, Apple just might have done it! Finally!
