“The consumer electronics giant reportedly has begun production on a voice-response smart speaker that will use its Siri personal assistant,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “Also at WWDC, Apple is expected to show off iOS 11, the next version of its mobile operating system, and new health-focused software for the Apple Watch. Apple also could introduce upgraded Mac computers and a new Apple TV set-top box, analysts say.”“Just a month after President Trump fired him, the ousted FBI chief will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he is expected to say that Trump asked him to end an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “Remember that on May 17 the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its worst drop since September following reports that Comey wrote a memo alleging Trump wanted him to quash the Flynn probe… [Also] Britons will go to the polls on Thursday, after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in April, gambling that a vote three years early would result in a bigger Conservative majority and strengthen her hand as she negotiates Britain’s exit from the European Union.”
MacDailyNews Take: Something tells us that while WWDC 2017 might not be able to trump all of the news, what looks to be a jam-packed keynote should be able to hold its own, certainly topping the tech news of the day, the week, and beyond.