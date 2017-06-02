“Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where management typically unveils what has already been leaked to the tech media and blogosphere. There could still be some surprises,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “But looming over the gadget chatter as well as earnings from highly rated companies Ambarella, Dave & Buster’s and HealthEquity is the possibility of new political bombshells. Ex-FBI Director James Comey will testify on Thursday, which is also when the U.K. will hold a snap election.”

“The consumer electronics giant reportedly has begun production on a voice-response smart speaker that will use its Siri personal assistant,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “Also at WWDC, Apple is expected to show off iOS 11, the next version of its mobile operating system, and new health-focused software for the Apple Watch. Apple also could introduce upgraded Mac computers and a new Apple TV set-top box, analysts say.”

“Just a month after President Trump fired him, the ousted FBI chief will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he is expected to say that Trump asked him to end an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn,” Investor’s Business Daily reports. “Remember that on May 17 the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its worst drop since September following reports that Comey wrote a memo alleging Trump wanted him to quash the Flynn probe… [Also] Britons will go to the polls on Thursday, after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election in April, gambling that a vote three years early would result in a bigger Conservative majority and strengthen her hand as she negotiates Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

