“Recently, I bought an electric lawnmower at the local big-box store,” Bill Murphy Jr. reports for Inc. “Unfortunately, it was dead on arrival, and let’s just say I wasn’t blown away by the manufacturer’s customer service department. So, after a few hours of frustration, I sent an email to the CEO of the multibillion-dollar company explaining briefly what had happened.”

“The result? A day or two later, I was on the phone with the vice president of product development. He wound up sending me a few hundred dollars’ worth of free lawn equipment, and assured me he was changing a policy in the company’s customer service department as a result of my experience,” Murphy Jr. reports. “Maybe I’m just a persuasive guy, but I have to credit a strategy I call the Jeff Bezos question-mark method, based on a story in Brad Stone’s book The Everything Store about how Bezos sometimes reacts when he receives customer complaint emails at Amazon.”

“I’m a huge fan of this strategy,” Murphy Jr. reports. “I’ve also compiled dozens of examples of ordinary customers who employed it — or at least a similar strategy — with great results, by taking their complaints directly to the CEOs of the world’s biggest companies.”

1. Steve Jobs, the late CEO of Apple: Years ago, Aaron Booker writes, he bought a 15-inch MacBook Pro and a 22-inch monitor, and was surprised to realize he wasn’t eligible for a discount on AppleCare that would have applied if he’d bought another, similarly priced computer. So Booker wrote ‘a very brief email’ directly to Steve Jobs (then: sjobs@apple.com) and got a three-word response from the legendary CEO: ‘We’ll fix this.’ ‘The next day I got a call from one of Steve’s assistants,’ Booker writes. ‘Problem solved.'”

