“With just four days to go until the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, where the event will be held,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Based on images shared on Twitter, the Convention Center is being decorated with banners, flags, and other artwork,” Clover reports. “The design Apple is using matches up with the design that was seen on the original announcements, featuring a top-down view of people in colorful outfits.”

“An entire side of the Convention Center has been covered in the design, as has the VTA station in front of the building,” Clover reports. “This year’s event in San Jose is the first Worldwide Developers Conference that’s been held outside of the Moscone Center in San Francisco in many years… The Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off on June 5 at 10:00 am…”



