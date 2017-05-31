“Just five days ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, where it is widely expected to announce new Macs, French website Consomac has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing, in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, that points towards at least five new models running macOS Sierra launching soon,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The five new Macs, identified only with the model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are likely to be new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros alongside a new 12-inch MacBook, with the outside chance of a new upgraded MacBook Air also in the frame,” Hardwick reports. “As well as spare parts for the Macs, the discovered numbers also include a possible new wireless keyboard (model A1843) and four numbers classified under iOS 10 (A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701), pointing to the possible launch of a rumored new iPad Pro model. ”

“The new notebooks are likely to be announced at Apple’s June 5 WWDC keynote, which is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time,” Hardwick reports. “Rumors also suggest Apple could use the event to introduce a new Siri smart speaker.”

