“The five new Macs, identified only with the model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481, are likely to be new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros alongside a new 12-inch MacBook, with the outside chance of a new upgraded MacBook Air also in the frame,” Hardwick reports. “As well as spare parts for the Macs, the discovered numbers also include a possible new wireless keyboard (model A1843) and four numbers classified under iOS 10 (A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701), pointing to the possible launch of a rumored new iPad Pro model. ”
“The new notebooks are likely to be announced at Apple’s June 5 WWDC keynote, which is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time,” Hardwick reports. “Rumors also suggest Apple could use the event to introduce a new Siri smart speaker.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This WWDC is sounding like it’s going to be a blockbuster!