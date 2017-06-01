“But this year, there are hardly any leaks. Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference kicks off next week, and there have been hardly any leaks,” McElhearn writes. “John Gruber points out, on Daring Fireball, that a story in Bloomberg about the coming Siri speaker takes a long time to present exactly one sentence of news: ‘The iPhone-maker has started manufacturing a long-in-the-works Siri-controlled smart speaker, according to people familiar with the matter.'”
McElhearn writes, “Even when Apple has released important new products, there have been leaks. But this time, nothing.”
MacDailyNews Take: Except for this not-so-little, legally-necessitated, sort-of leak:
