“Apple is known as a secretive company,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “They keep their new products close to the vest until they are announced. Nevertheless, there are lots of leaks about new Apple products, in the months, weeks, and days before their announcement.”

“But this year, there are hardly any leaks. Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference kicks off next week, and there have been hardly any leaks,” McElhearn writes. “John Gruber points out, on Daring Fireball, that a story in Bloomberg about the coming Siri speaker takes a long time to present exactly one sentence of news: ‘The iPhone-maker has started manufacturing a long-in-the-works Siri-controlled smart speaker, according to people familiar with the matter.'”

McElhearn writes, “Even when Apple has released important new products, there have been leaks. But this time, nothing.”

