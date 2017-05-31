“Six months ago, Bloomberg reported that Apple was talking with Hollywood studios about bringing movies to iTunes just weeks after they first arrived in theaters,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for App Advice. “In a follow-up, Business Insider says iTunes is the perfect place for this to happen — assuming that all sides can agree on the terms.”

“Premium video on demand, or PVOD, has been discussed for decades. Until recently, however, it’s been little more than a pipe dream,” Wolfe writes. “The only way to currently get first-run movies at home is through Prima Cinema, which costs $35,000 to install and $500 for each movie rental. Another plan, tech billionaire Sean Parker’s Screening Room, sounds a lot more feasible. Unfortunately, it has yet to gain traction despite being promoted by Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, J.J. Abrams, Peter Jackson, among others.”

“Screening Room hoped to charge $50 for each film rental. For this, the film would be watchable in a home for 48 hours. The renter would also receive two tickets to see the title at their local theater,” Wolfe writes. “This brings us to Apple’s iTunes. Called the ‘elephant in the room,’ iTunes looks like the logical choice for whenever studios and exhibitors want to go down the PVOD path. The reason? It’s a service they already work with.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]