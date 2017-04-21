“Apple is undeniably at work on a future in which it produces original movies and TV shows on the level of fellow tech titans Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The evidence can’t be denied: Top Apple brass have been taking meetings with agencies and producers, lurking at film festivals, recruiting key executive talent and lining up major office space in Los Angeles,” Saba Hamedy reports for Mashable. “It’s almost time for Apple’s close-up. But that doesn’t mean the tech giant is necessarily ready for it.”

“Apple has dabbled on the fringes of entertainment for years, and is finally launching its first two original reality shows — Planet of the Apps and a Carpool Karaoke spinoff — this spring,” Hamedy reports. “But its overall programming strategy remains unclear, several people in the industry have told Mashable.”

“Even internally, Apple isn’t sure what it will focus on — or who’s going to be in charge,” Hamedy reports. “‘As of right now, there isn’t a structural approach,’ a person in the industry familiar with Apple’s early programming efforts said. ‘There’s been a little bit of a moving target as to what exactly their plan is.'”

Read more in the full article here.