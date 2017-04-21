“Apple has dabbled on the fringes of entertainment for years, and is finally launching its first two original reality shows — Planet of the Apps and a Carpool Karaoke spinoff — this spring,” Hamedy reports. “But its overall programming strategy remains unclear, several people in the industry have told Mashable.”
“Even internally, Apple isn’t sure what it will focus on — or who’s going to be in charge,” Hamedy reports. “‘As of right now, there isn’t a structural approach,’ a person in the industry familiar with Apple’s early programming efforts said. ‘There’s been a little bit of a moving target as to what exactly their plan is.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Same as it ever was. Cupertino’s Keystone Cops captained by Eddy Cue.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s premium TV plans – the hobby doomed to stay that way – April 10, 2017
YouTube TV launches in select U.S. markets – April 5, 2017
Record live TV without a cable subscription – March 23, 2017
Making sense of myriad cord-cutting options – March 17, 2017
The ultimate cable television cord cutting solution for Apple TV owners – February 17, 2017
Sony releases PlayStation Vue app for Apple TV – November 17, 2016
Apple has no idea what they’re doing in the TV space, and it’s embarrassing – November 3, 2016
Apple’s Eddy Cue alienated cable providers and networks with an assertive negotiating style – report – July 28, 2016