The Pixelmator Team today teased users with an upcoming new Mac app, which has secretly been in development for the last 5 years. To celebrate the announcement, the company has set up a special teaser page that lets users sign up to be notified about any new details as soon as they are revealed.

“We’re up to something really big,” said Saulius Dailide of the Pixelmator Team, in an email to MacDailyNews. “And we’re incredibly excited to finally start unveiling what we’ve been passionately working on over the past 5 years.”

For more information on the Pixelmator Team’s upcoming app, users can check out Saulius Dailide’s blog, or visit the special teaser page and sign up to be instantly notified about any new details as they are unveiled.

In addition to the new app, the Pixelmator Team currently develops Pixelmator, the full-featured image editor for Mac and Pixelmator for iOS, the world’s most advanced image editing app for iOS. Both apps have been honored with numerous awards, such as the Mac App Store App of the Year award in 2011, the App Store iPad App of the Year award in 2014, and many more. Pixelmator for iPad was featured at the Apple Special Event in October 2014.

Source: Pixelmator