“With continuous use, efficiency can degrade and the machine may start behaving erratically,” Saigal writes. “A physical component could fail, files may not open, search may get slower or irrelevant and more.”
“There are three goals of system monitoring—prevention, troubleshooting, and resolution. You can preemptively monitor any Mac in real time through monitoring utilities. This tells you how the system is using resources and the way it’s performing,” Saigal writes. “Maintenance and monitoring tools works together in a synergy.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good, easy-to-follow instructions for using Activity Monitor and other apps, strategies to monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve Mac issues.
