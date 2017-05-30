“After visiting Asia and meeting with iPhone suppliers there, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty left feeling more confident in Apple’s ability to get the phones out (relatively) on time,” Bary reports. “The iPhone 8 is expected to support augmented-reality functions, and those likely require special 3D-sensing components. That and the iPhone’s processor ‘appear to be bottlenecks that will limit initial supply, but are unlikely to delay the launch beyond the September/October timeframe,’ Huberty wrote Monday.
Bary reports, “Overall, she sees ‘limited risk of a significantly delayed launch.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see just how big Apple goes with AR.