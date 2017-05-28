“Apple Park data now includes a comprehensive ‘Map’ view with highly detailed 3D building models, roads running into and out of the campus — complete with traffic directions — pedestrian walkways and more,” AppleInsider reports. “The map even shows a small manmade pond that sits within the walls of the main “spaceship” building.”
“While the Steve Jobs Theater is labeled with its own Maps informational tag, the ring-shaped office building is not,” AppleInsider reports. “Ancillary buildings like the R&D facility, fitness center and above ground parking structures also lack labels.”
MacDailyNews Take: Very nice. Looks great in Maps for Mac as well as for Maps for iOS.