“Apple in a recent update to Apple Maps enhanced coverage of the Apple Park campus area in Cupertino, Calif., with the app now displaying 3D building models, walkways and other points of interest across the sprawling grounds,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple Park data now includes a comprehensive ‘Map’ view with highly detailed 3D building models, roads running into and out of the campus — complete with traffic directions — pedestrian walkways and more,” AppleInsider reports. “The map even shows a small manmade pond that sits within the walls of the main “spaceship” building.”

“While the Steve Jobs Theater is labeled with its own Maps informational tag, the ring-shaped office building is not,” AppleInsider reports. “Ancillary buildings like the R&D facility, fitness center and above ground parking structures also lack labels.”







